Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,179 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 274,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.