Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,672 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $413.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.77 and a 200-day moving average of $425.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

