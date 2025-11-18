Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $27,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SLYG opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

