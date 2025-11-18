Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 61,202 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $31,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,543,000 after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,110,000 after purchasing an additional 678,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

