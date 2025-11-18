Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,148 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.02% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

