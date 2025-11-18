Cetera Investment Advisers Has $30.83 Million Stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,077 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.45% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

