Cetera Investment Advisers Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.47% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 180,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 219,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.