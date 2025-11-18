Cetera Investment Advisers Has $26.80 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $434.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

