Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 83,241 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.