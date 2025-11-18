Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

