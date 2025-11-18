Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after buying an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $117,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,289,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TFC opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

