Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

