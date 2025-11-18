Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 83,095 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,689,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,651,000 after buying an additional 140,068 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049,998 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

