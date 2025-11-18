CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) CEO John Alam Buys 4,447 Shares

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) CEO John Alam purchased 4,447 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $33,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,471,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,550.78. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CervoMed Stock Performance
CervoMed stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. CervoMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.
CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRVO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CervoMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
About CervoMed
CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.
