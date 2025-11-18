Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 1621564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price target on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Celcuity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Celcuity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

