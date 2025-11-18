Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Cartier Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$99.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.
Insider Activity at Cartier Resources
In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cartier Resources
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.