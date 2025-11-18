Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 15.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

