Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 464,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

