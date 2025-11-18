Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of C$99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Insider Activity at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

