Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 464,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have acquired a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

