Capital Square LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

