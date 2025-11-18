Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 1,384 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $240.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

