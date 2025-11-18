Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 5,743 LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,000,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 246,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,612.58. The trade was a 16.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.0%

LTC stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

