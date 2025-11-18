Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A N/A Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 126.99%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 86.33 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 93.51

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

