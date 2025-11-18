Candriam S.C.A. Takes $656,000 Position in Genpact Limited $G

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,617,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 983,774 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 601.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 927,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,129,000 after purchasing an additional 710,704 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

