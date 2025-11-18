Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

