Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.9%

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.