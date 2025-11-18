Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.7%

CALM stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

