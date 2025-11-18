Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Stake Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.42 and its 200-day moving average is $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.