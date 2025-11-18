C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,219,000 after acquiring an additional 884,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 463,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 396,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens set a $173.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

