BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BVFL stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. BV Financial has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVFL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in BV Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BV Financial by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BV Financial by 4,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

