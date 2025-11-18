Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research raised Brother Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brother Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on Brother Industries
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brother Industries Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brother Industries
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.