Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Brother Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brother Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brother Industries Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

