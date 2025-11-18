Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.81 and traded as high as C$50.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$49.58, with a volume of 599,043 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

Featured Stories

