Brokers Offer Predictions for BitFuFu FY2025 Earnings

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BitFuFu in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BitFuFu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

BitFuFu Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of BitFuFu stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. BitFuFu has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.31.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BitFuFu by 51.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BitFuFu by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.