Brokers Issue Forecasts for Perspective Therapeutics FY2025 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.33). The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%.The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 924,196 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.