Brokerages Set Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) PT at $18.88

Shares of Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.8750.

Several brokerages have commented on GHLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research cut Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Guild from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE GHLD opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Guild has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $307.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.28 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 14.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

