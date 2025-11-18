Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $2.11

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.1136.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $3.40 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
BLDP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
