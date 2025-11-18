Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $2.11

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.1136.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $3.40 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 125.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 108.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

