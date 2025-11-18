Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,505 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $342.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

