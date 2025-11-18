Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridger Aerospace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.15.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,479,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

