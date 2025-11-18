Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%.The business had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.91%.

Insider Activity at Brandywine Realty Trust

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,491.84. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.