Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bragg Gaming Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRAG stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 million. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

