Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of Blue Owl Capital worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.96%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.