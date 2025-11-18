BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 25th

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, November 25th. The 1-19 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 24th.

BiomX Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,503. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

