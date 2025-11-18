BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 96,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1%

BHP stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

