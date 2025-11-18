Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $90,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 998,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Best Buy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,550,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,793 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

