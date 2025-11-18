Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.49. Approximately 35,064,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 40,267,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

