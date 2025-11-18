Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $376.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

