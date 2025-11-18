Axos Financial, Inc $AX Stake Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $93.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $323.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

