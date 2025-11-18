Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 145.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axis Capital from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Axis Capital Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE AXS opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

