Avidity Biosciences (RNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/11/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

10/28/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

10/28/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

10/28/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/28/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

10/28/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

10/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

10/25/2025 – Avidity Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Avidity Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $297,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,900. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,069.50. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 144,438 shares of company stock worth $7,122,937 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.